Birthday
Anniversaire
A birthday is the commemoration of the introduction of an individual, or metaphorically of an organization. Birthday events of individuals are commended in various societies, frequently with birthday presents, birthday cards, a birthday celebration, or a soul changing experience.
Numerous religions praise the introduction of their organizers or strict figures with exceptional occasions (for example Christmas, Mawlid, Buddha's Birthday, and Krishna Janmashtami).
There is a differentiation among birthday and birthdate: the previous, with the exception of February 29, happens every year (for example January 15), while the last option is the finished date when an individual was conceived (for example January 15, 2001).
In most overall sets of laws, one becomes assigned as a grown-up on a specific birthday (generally somewhere in the range of 12 and 21), and arriving at age-explicit achievements presents specific freedoms as well as limitations. At specific ages, one might become qualified to leave full-time training, become subject to military enrollment or to join the military, to agree to sex, to wed with parental assent, to wed without parental assent, to cast a ballot, to campaign for chose position, to lawfully buy (or polish off) liquor and tobacco items, to buy lottery tickets, or to get a driver's permit. The time of larger part is the age when minors stop to lawfully be viewed as youngsters and accept command over their people, activities, and choices, accordingly ending the legitimate control and lawful obligations of their folks or watchmen over and for them. Most nations set the time of greater part at 18, however it differs by ward.
Many societies have at least one transitioning birthday celebrations:
In Canada and the United States, families frequently mark a young lady's sixteenth birthday celebration with a "sweet sixteen" festival - regularly addressed in mainstream society.
In a few Hispanic nations, as well as in Portuguese-speaking Brazil, the quinceañera (Spanish) or festa de quinze anos (Portuguese) festival customarily denotes a young lady's fifteenth birthday.
In Nepal and India, on a youngster's first birthday celebration, their head is shaved while being held by an extraordinary fire. Expulsion of the hair is accepted to scrub the offspring of any evil in previous existences, and represents a recharging of the soul.[2] Hindu male offspring of certain standings, similar to Brahmins, have the twelfth or thirteenth birthday celebration supplanted with an amazing "string service". The kid takes a favored string and wears it, representing his approaching old enough. This is known as the Upanayana.[3]
In the Philippines, a transitioning party called a presentation is held for young ladies on their eighteenth birthday celebration, and for young men on their 21st birthday.
In a few Asian nations that follow the zodiac schedule, there is a custom of commending the 60th birthday celebration.
In Korea, many praise a conventional service of Baek-il (Feast for the 100th day) and Doljanchi (kid's first birthday celebration).
In Japan there is a Coming of Age Day, for those who have turned 20 years old.
In British Commonwealth countries cards from the Royal Family are shipped off those commending their 100th and 105th birthday celebration and consistently thereafter.
In Ghana, on their birthday, youngsters awaken to an extraordinary treat called "oto" which is a patty produced using squashed yam and eggs singed in palm oil. Later they have a birthday celebration where they for the most part eat stew and rice and a dish known as "kelewele", which is singed plantain chunks.[citation needed]
Jewish young men have a Jewish right of passage on their thirteenth birthday celebration. Jewish young ladies have a bat mitzvah on their twelfth birthday, or now and then on their thirteenth birthday celebration in Reform and Conservative Judaism. This denotes the progress where they become committed in decrees from which they were recently absolved and are considered piece of the community.[5]